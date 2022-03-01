Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Burning palm fronds for Ash Wednesday

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Posted at Mar 01 2022 10:45 PM

Preparing for Ash Wednesday

A Catholic priest confers a blessing on burning palm fronds outside a church in Quezon City, the eve of Ash Wednesday. Palm fronds from the previous year's Lent season are blessed and burned, with the ashes collected to be used for Ash Wednesday in order to usher in a new Lent season in the Catholic calendar. 

Read More:  Lent   Ash Wednesday   palm fronds  