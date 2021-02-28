MULTIMEDIA

First full moon of the new lunar year of the Ox

Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A full moon rises at Mt Malepunyo as seen from Lipa, Batangas in this photo taken last February 27, 2021. The February full moon, known as the Full Snow moon or Full Hunger Moon in North American traditions, refers to a period where heaviest snow fall is experienced in temperate countries, making hunting for food more difficult.

In Asia, the first full moon of the new lunar year is celebrated through the Chinese Lantern Festival which marks the end of the Chinese New Year celebration.