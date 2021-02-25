Back to shore

MULTIMEDIA

Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Villagers help a fisherman carry his boat to shore after an overnight fishing trip in Barangay Bucana in Nasugbu town, Batangas on Thursday. Fish is a staple of many Filipinos during the time of Lent while a group of pork producers earlier in the month called on the Department of Agriculture to increase the supply of fish and other sources of protein as the prices of pork and chicken continue to rise.