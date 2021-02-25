Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Back to shore Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 25 2021 11:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Villagers help a fisherman carry his boat to shore after an overnight fishing trip in Barangay Bucana in Nasugbu town, Batangas on Thursday. Fish is a staple of many Filipinos during the time of Lent while a group of pork producers earlier in the month called on the Department of Agriculture to increase the supply of fish and other sources of protein as the prices of pork and chicken continue to rise. Pork producers seek Duterte intervention as supplies drop, prices rise Executive branch calls for Food Security Summit over fluctuating prices Read More: fish fishing fisherfolk Nasugbu Batangas multimedia multimedia photos /video/news/02/25/21/ph-govt-rejects-vaccine-manufacturers-blanket-immunity-request/news/02/25/21/no-sell-bust-in-quezon-city-shootout-pdea-chief-says/news/02/25/21/watch-fear-grips-people-trapped-inside-fastfood-restaurant-during-pnp-pdea-shootout/overseas/02/25/21/bangladesh-vaccinates-sex-workers-at-largest-brothel/video/news/02/25/21/doj-chief-admits-police-lapses-in-drug-war