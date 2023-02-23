MULTIMEDIA

Celestial bodies in a row

Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

The Moon, Jupiter (center), and Venus (bottom) align as seen in the western sky minutes after sunset in this photo taken from Barangay Kaunlaran, Quezon City on Thursday. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) celebrates the 30th National Astronomy Week from 19-25 February 2023, which aims to promote astronomy to Filipino youth through basic astronomy lessons, planetarium shows, and stargazing sessions among others.

