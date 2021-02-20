Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Riding the waves in Nasugbu Domcar C. Lagto, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 20 2021 12:24 PM | Updated as of Feb 20 2021 12:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A local surfer rides the waves in Nasugbu, Batangas, a popular tourist spot for diving and surfing, on Saturday. The Department of Tourism is looking at boosting local tourism in the country after losing some P400 billion in potential revenues from the slump in foreign tourist arrivals last year due to travel restrictions enforced because of the COVID-19 pandemic. PH lost P400 B in potential revenue from foreign tourists in 2020 due to COVID-19: DOT DOT eyes local tourism boost as arrivals plummet 84 pct in 2020 due to pandemic Read More: Nasugbu Batangas surf surfing surfer tourism local tourism multimedia multimedia photos /news/02/20/21/pulis-sugatan-sa-engkuwentro-sa-northern-samar/overseas/02/20/21/argentina-health-minister-resigns-after-reports-of-vip-vaccine-access/sports/02/20/21/nba-giannis-bucks-top-thunder-snap-5-game-losing-streak/overseas/02/20/21/us-urges-myanmar-junta-to-yield-power-after-protester-death/overseas/02/20/21/boss-quits-vancouver-care-home-for-chinese-elders-where-41-died-of-covid-19