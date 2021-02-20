MULTIMEDIA

Riding the waves in Nasugbu

Domcar C. Lagto, ABS-CBN News

A local surfer rides the waves in Nasugbu, Batangas, a popular tourist spot for diving and surfing, on Saturday. The Department of Tourism is looking at boosting local tourism in the country after losing some P400 billion in potential revenues from the slump in foreign tourist arrivals last year due to travel restrictions enforced because of the COVID-19 pandemic.