Riding the waves in Nasugbu

Domcar C. Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 20 2021 12:24 PM | Updated as of Feb 20 2021 12:54 PM

A local surfer rides the waves in Nasugbu, Batangas, a popular tourist spot for diving and surfing, on Saturday. The Department of Tourism is looking at boosting local tourism in the country after losing some P400 billion in potential revenues from the slump in foreign tourist arrivals last year due to travel restrictions enforced because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

