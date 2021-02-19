Home  >  Life

Polishing her photography skills

Kim Hong-Ji, Reuters

Posted at Feb 20 2021 12:34 AM

A girl takes pictures of N Seoul Tower, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul on Friday. South Korea recently eased some of its strictest COVID-19 protocols ahead of the planned rollout of its vaccination program slated for February 26. 

