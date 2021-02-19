Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Polishing her photography skills Kim Hong-Ji, Reuters Posted at Feb 20 2021 12:34 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A girl takes pictures of N Seoul Tower, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul on Friday. South Korea recently eased some of its strictest COVID-19 protocols ahead of the planned rollout of its vaccination program slated for February 26. Read More: South Korea N Seoul Tower National Museum of Korea photography multimedia multimedia photos /video/business/02/20/21/pse-recovers-amid-talk-of-eased-quarantine-rules/news/02/20/21/auring-maintains-strength-to-bring-more-rains-over-visayas-mindanao/video/news/02/20/21/several-mindanao-areas-conduct-preemptive-evacuations-due-to-auring/life/02/19/21/bulldog-na-nagtitinda-ng-dog-clothes-kinagiliwan-sa-social-media/video/news/02/19/21/ph-experts-studying-2-coronavirus-mutations-detected-in-central-visayas