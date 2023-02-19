Preparing for Ash Wednesday

MULTIMEDIA
Burning of palms for Ash Wednesday
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 19 2023 11:43 AM
Fr. Jerry Habunal leads the burning of dried palm fronds outside Divine Healer Parish in Tahanan Village, Parañaque City on Sunday. The burning of palm fronds is done in preparation for Ash Wednesday, which will fall on February 22, marking the beginning of the Lenten season.
