Burning of palms for Ash Wednesday

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 19 2023 11:43 AM

Preparing for Ash Wednesday

Fr. Jerry Habunal leads the burning of dried palm fronds outside Divine Healer Parish in Tahanan Village, Parañaque City on Sunday. The burning of palm fronds is done in preparation for Ash Wednesday, which will fall on February 22, marking the beginning of the Lenten season. 

