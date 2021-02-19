Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Adding more green in Manila George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 19 2021 07:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A Manila city hall worker lays out plants under the LRT 1 along Taft Avenue on Friday as part of city beautification efforts. Manila has been actively putting up more green spaces, either putting up or rehabilitating parks. IN PHOTOS: Manila’s latest attraction is a public garden that used to be a dumping ground Read More: Manila plants nature urban gardening LRT 1 /overseas/02/19/21/china-orders-clergy-to-toe-communist-party-and-socialist-line/business/02/19/21/mga-magsasaka-mangingisda-pinakadukha-ayon-sa-mga-eksperto/news/02/19/21/bakuna-di-na-mahihintay-kailangan-nang-luwagan-ang-ekonomiya-dti/news/02/19/21/filipino-student-recognized-by-us-based-organization-for-leading-literacy-program/news/02/19/21/2-mutation-ng-covid-19-virus-sa-cebu-dapat-pang-pag-aralan-doh