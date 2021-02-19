Home  >  Life

Adding more green in Manila

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 19 2021 07:21 PM

A Manila city hall worker lays out plants under the LRT 1 along Taft Avenue on Friday as part of city beautification efforts. Manila has been actively putting up more green spaces, either putting up or rehabilitating parks. 

