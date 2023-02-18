Walk for Life returns after COVID-19 hiatus

MULTIMEDIA

Thousands of Catholics join the Walk for Life 2023 from the Welcome Rotunda in Quezon City to the University of Santo Tomas Grandstand in Manila on Saturday.

The annual event, which aims to "uphold the dignity of life," returns for the fist time after government-mandated COVID-19 restrictions.