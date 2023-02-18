MULTIMEDIA

Brazil's Carnival kicks off

Isaac Fontana, EPA-EFE

Members of the street comparsa 'Ilú Obá de Mim' dance during the carnival celebration in the center of Sao Paulo, Brazil on Friday. The carnival festivities, which paralyze Brazil for five days and have their epicenter in Rio de Janeiro, are reborn for an edition that should make some 46 million people dance throughout the country.