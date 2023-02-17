The Oblation runners are back!

MULTIMEDIA

Oblation Run returns after two-year hiatus

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Alpha Phi Omega fraternity stage its annual Oblation Run at the University of the Philippines Diliman campus in Quezon City on Friday, after two years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's theme, "Sama-sama tayong babaon muli," a play on President Marcos’ slogan “Babangon Muli," is the fraternity's way of calling for accountability from the government.