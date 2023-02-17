Sydney Opera House lights up in pride colors

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Sydney Opera House lights up in rainbow colors to mark Sydney WorldPride 2023 Dean Lewins, EPA-EFE Posted at Feb 17 2023 08:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Sydney Opera House is lit up with the Progress Pride Flag to mark the start of Sydney WorldPride and the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festival in Sydney, Australia on Friday. Sydney WorldPride 2023 will be held from 17 February to 05 March. Read More: Sydney Opera House Sydney WorldPride 2023 Sydney WorldPride Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras LGBTQ pride /video/business/02/17/23/dagdag-presyo-sa-petrolyo-namumuro-sa-susunod-na-linggo/video/entertainment/02/17/23/karylle-sasabak-sa-the-sound-of-music/video/news/02/17/23/masungi-georeserve-foundation-kontra-sa-pagpapatayo-ng-bucor-facility/news/02/17/23/lanao-del-sur-governor-injured-4-others-killed-in-ambush/sports/02/17/23/boxing-magsayo-kinuha-si-samodio-bilang-bagong-coach