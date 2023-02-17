Sydney Opera House lights up in pride colors

MULTIMEDIA

Sydney Opera House lights up in rainbow colors to mark Sydney WorldPride 2023

Dean Lewins, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

The Sydney Opera House is lit up with the Progress Pride Flag to mark the start of Sydney WorldPride and the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festival in Sydney, Australia on Friday. Sydney WorldPride 2023 will be held from 17 February to 05 March.