Pope Francis leads scaled down Ash Wednesday mass

Guglielmo Mangiapane, Pool/Reuters

Posted at Feb 17 2021 08:19 PM

Pope Francis sprinkles a member of the clergy with ashes during Ash Wednesday mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. This year’s Ash Wednesday mass was scaled down due to COVID-19 concerns, with the pope saying mass for about 120 people only inside St. Peter's Basilica instead of an outdoor procession.

