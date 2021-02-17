MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis leads scaled down Ash Wednesday mass

Guglielmo Mangiapane, Pool/Reuters

Pope Francis sprinkles a member of the clergy with ashes during Ash Wednesday mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. This year’s Ash Wednesday mass was scaled down due to COVID-19 concerns, with the pope saying mass for about 120 people only inside St. Peter's Basilica instead of an outdoor procession.