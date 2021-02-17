Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Pope Francis leads scaled down Ash Wednesday mass Guglielmo Mangiapane, Pool/Reuters Posted at Feb 17 2021 08:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Pope Francis sprinkles a member of the clergy with ashes during Ash Wednesday mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. This year’s Ash Wednesday mass was scaled down due to COVID-19 concerns, with the pope saying mass for about 120 people only inside St. Peter's Basilica instead of an outdoor procession. Filipinos observe health protocols as Lent season begins Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Vatican Ash Wednesday Pope Francis mass Catholic multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/02/17/21/francine-andrea-share-fears-in-huwag-kang-mangamba-teaser/sports/02/17/21/boxing-govt-regulator-vows-protocols-to-be-followed-in-bian-world-title-bout/life/02/17/21/gundam-in-davao-chickenjoy-familiar-ph-brand-in-new-images-of-anime-film/business/02/17/21/pangakong-baboy-ng-da-di-makita-ng-mga-tindero-di-alam-saan-oorderin/sports/02/17/21/mma-why-belingon-has-high-hopes-for-lakay-teammate-stephen-loman