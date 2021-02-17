MULTIMEDIA

Intramuros reopens to public

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

People take photos of themselves in Fort Santiago in Intramuros, Manila on Wednesday, the first day of its reopening after being closed due to quarantine restrictions. Along with Fort Santiago, Intramuros is also reopening Casa Manila Museum and Baluarte de San Diego starting Wednesday. This comes after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases earlier allowed the opening of more industries in areas under general community quarantine.