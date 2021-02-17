Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Intramuros reopens to public Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 17 2021 05:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People take photos of themselves in Fort Santiago in Intramuros, Manila on Wednesday, the first day of its reopening after being closed due to quarantine restrictions. Along with Fort Santiago, Intramuros is also reopening Casa Manila Museum and Baluarte de San Diego starting Wednesday. This comes after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases earlier allowed the opening of more industries in areas under general community quarantine. Intramuros to reopen Fort Santiago, 2 other sites Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 gcq quarantine Fort Santiago Intramuros Fort Santiago reopening Intramuros reopening IATF multimedia multimedia photos /news/02/17/21/sa-kabila-ng-volcanic-activity-sa-taal-suplay-ng-tilapia-tiniyak-ng-grupo/business/02/17/21/san-miguel-boss-ramon-ang-says-he-got-sick-with-covid-19-thrice/sports/02/17/21/2021-ao-australian-open-to-allow-7500-centre-court-fans/news/02/17/21/ph-still-looking-for-special-syringe-supplier-to-maximize-covid-19-vaccines/entertainment/02/17/21/ez-mil-to-stage-virtual-concert-via-ktxph