Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Intramuros reopens to public

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 17 2021 05:13 PM

Intramuros reopens to public

People take photos of themselves in Fort Santiago in Intramuros, Manila on Wednesday, the first day of its reopening after being closed due to quarantine restrictions. Along with Fort Santiago, Intramuros is also reopening Casa Manila Museum and Baluarte de San Diego starting Wednesday. This comes after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases earlier allowed the opening of more industries in areas under general community quarantine. 

 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   gcq   quarantine   Fort Santiago   Intramuros   Fort Santiago reopening   Intramuros reopening   IATF   multimedia   multimedia photos  