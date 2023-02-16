Manila students get free dentures

MULTIMEDIA

Manila gives free dentures to HS students for Oral Health Month

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

High school student Jolebie Tagluco gets new dentures fitted by Dr. Norely Salvacion during an Oral Health Month program at the Manuel G. Araullo High School in Manila on Thursday. The Manila Health Department and Department of Education Manila gave away free dentures in celebration of the 19th National Oral Health Month.