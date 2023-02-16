Manila students get free dentures

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Manila gives free dentures to HS students for Oral Health Month ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 16 2023 07:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber High school student Jolebie Tagluco gets new dentures fitted by Dr. Norely Salvacion during an Oral Health Month program at the Manuel G. Araullo High School in Manila on Thursday. The Manila Health Department and Department of Education Manila gave away free dentures in celebration of the 19th National Oral Health Month. Read More: Oral health Month dentures teeth pustiso Jolebie Tagluco Dr. Norely Salvacion Manuel G. Araullo High School /entertainment/02/16/23/how-jayda-motivates-aljon-while-filming-teen-clash/news/02/16/23/twin-undersea-quakes-strike-off-zambales-town/video/news/02/16/23/matapos-ang-masbate-quake-handa-na-ba-ang-ph-para-sa-the-big-one/video/news/02/16/23/masbate-niyanig-ng-magnitude-6-na-lindol/entertainment/02/16/23/eraserheads-signed-guitar-sold-for-p13-million