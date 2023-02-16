Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Manila gives free dentures to HS students for Oral Health Month

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 16 2023 07:08 PM

Manila students get free dentures

High school student Jolebie Tagluco gets new dentures fitted by Dr. Norely Salvacion during an Oral Health Month program at the Manuel G. Araullo High School in Manila on Thursday. The Manila Health Department and Department of Education Manila gave away free dentures in celebration of the 19th National Oral Health Month. 

Read More:  Oral health Month   dentures   teeth   pustiso   Jolebie Tagluco   Dr. Norely Salvacion   Manuel G. Araullo High School  