Preparing for Ash Wednesday

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 16 2021 10:14 PM

San Felipe Neri Church parishioners in Mandaluyong participate on Tuesday in the burning of palm fronds to be used for Ash Wednesday. The CBCP recently issued guidelines for Ash Wednesday mass this year, the first celebration since the inter-agency task force eased quarantine restrictions on church capacity in areas under GCQ, and will allow parishioners to take home blessed ashes as the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. 

