Show your love on Valentine's Day with onions

Onions make for alternative Valentine's gift
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news
Posted at Feb 14 2023 12:33 PM
A vendor shows a bouquet of onions, sold at P500, as alternative to fresh flower arrangements at the Dangwa Flower Market in Manila on Valentine’s day. Market price for onions soared to as much as P700 pesos per kilo last December until early 2023, making the widely used vegetable a unique gift idea.
