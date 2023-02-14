Show your love on Valentine's Day with onions

MULTIMEDIA

Onions make for alternative Valentine's gift

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A vendor shows a bouquet of onions, sold at P500, as alternative to fresh flower arrangements at the Dangwa Flower Market in Manila on Valentine’s day. Market price for onions soared to as much as P700 pesos per kilo last December until early 2023, making the widely used vegetable a unique gift idea.