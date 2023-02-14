Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

All smiles on Valentine's Day

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 14 2023 10:15 PM

All smiles on Valentine's Day

A couple smiles as they have their picture taken inside a photo booth on Tuesday, Valentine’s Day at a mall in Cubao, Quezon City. Official data from Philippine Statistics Authority show more Filipino couples get married on Valentine's Day than on any other date. 

Read More:  Valentineis Day   Valentine's   couple   photobooth  