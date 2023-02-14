Home > Life MULTIMEDIA All smiles on Valentine's Day Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 14 2023 10:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A couple smiles as they have their picture taken inside a photo booth on Tuesday, Valentine’s Day at a mall in Cubao, Quezon City. Official data from Philippine Statistics Authority show more Filipino couples get married on Valentine's Day than on any other date. Valentine's Day most popular wedding date among Filipino couples: PSA Alodia Gosiengfiao, Christopher Quimbo get married on Valentine's Day Read More: Valentineis Day Valentine's couple photobooth /video/business/02/14/23/ph-shares-fall-below-6800/video/news/02/14/23/filipina-tourist-returns-home-after-being-detained-in-myanmar/video/news/02/14/23/dfa-to-send-team-to-help-filipinos-in-quake-hit-syria/video/news/02/14/23/marcos-jr-expresses-serious-concern-over-chinas-actions/overseas/02/14/23/nikki-haley-announces-2024-us-presidential-bid