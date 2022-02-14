MULTIMEDIA
Mass wedding on Valentine's Day
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 14 2022 08:57 PM
79 couples from Manila exchange 'I dos' during a mass wedding at the newly redeveloped Arroceros Urban Forest Park during the celebration of Valentine's Day on Monday in Manila. Local government units have traditionally offered mass weddings to its residents during Valentine's, complete with reception and gifts to the couple.
