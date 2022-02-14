MULTIMEDIA

A match made in dating app

Soe Zeya Tun, Reuters

A man and a woman pose for a photo at a "Pray and swipe right" event organized by online dating app Tinder, with a photo booth where people can take profile pictures for their new accounts and free offering sets at the Trimurti shrine on Valentine's Day in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday. The Trimurti Shrine is believed to bring love to those who worship before it.