Valentine’s Day catch

Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 14 2021 05:22 PM

Villagers haul fish on Valentine’s Day morning at the shore of Barangay Bucana in Nasugbu, Batangas, Sunday. The strong waves in the area prevented the fishermen to go fishing for several days.

