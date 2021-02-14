Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Valentine’s Day catch Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 14 2021 05:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Villagers haul fish on Valentine’s Day morning at the shore of Barangay Bucana in Nasugbu, Batangas, Sunday. The strong waves in the area prevented the fishermen to go fishing for several days. Read More: Barangay Bucana in Nasugbu Batangas fishermen /entertainment/02/14/21/alex-gonzaga-shares-behind-the-scenes-of-her-wedding-with-mikee-morada/news/02/14/21/3-sa-10-indibidwal-lang-sa-metro-manila-ang-payag-magpabakuna-dilg/sports/02/14/21/tennis-dimitrov-upsets-us-open-champion-thiem-at-australian-open/life/02/14/21/ice-cream-na-ampalaya-at-kalabasa-ang-flavor-tampok-sa-albay/sports/02/14/21/boxing-irish-magno-keeps-eye-on-rivals-as-olympics-approach