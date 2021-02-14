Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Love amid trying times Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 14 2021 01:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A couple navigates the streets of UP Village in Quezon City hoping to sell heart-shaped balloons to passersby to make ends meet during the celebration of Valentine’s Day, Sunday. The pandemic has dampened much of the celebrations in the metro with small vendors feeling the economic impacts during these trying times. With social distancing, gift-giving surges in Asia on Valentine's Day ‘Harana’ delivery? Mga maaaring gimik sa Araw ng mga Puso sa gitna ng pandemya Read More: Valentine’s day balloon vendors Philippines Valentine's Day /entertainment/02/14/21/watch-a-day-in-the-life-of-bea-alonzo/news/02/14/21/furniture-shop-sa-isabela-nasunog-dahil-sa-upos-ng-sigarilyo/entertainment/02/14/21/watch-son-ye-jin-hyun-bin-together-in-new-telco-tvc/sports/02/14/21/nba-nets-big-3-lead-rout-over-warriors/sports/02/14/21/tennis-osaka-saves-match-points-against-muguruza-to-reach-open-quarters