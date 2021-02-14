Home  >  Life

Love amid trying times

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 14 2021 01:12 PM

A couple navigates the streets of UP Village in Quezon City hoping to sell heart-shaped balloons to passersby to make ends meet during the celebration of Valentine’s Day, Sunday. The pandemic has dampened much of the celebrations in the metro with small vendors feeling the economic impacts during these trying times.

