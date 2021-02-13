MULTIMEDIA

Love is in the air

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People take selfies with a heart installation backdrop at SM by the Bay at Mall of Asia in Pasay City Saturday, a day before Valentine's Day. The inter-agency task force has allowed more industries to reopen in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ), which will take effect on February 15, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.