MULTIMEDIA

Love is in the air

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 13 2021 11:16 PM

People take selfies with a heart installation backdrop at SM by the Bay at Mall of Asia in Pasay City Saturday, a day before Valentine's Day. The inter-agency task force has allowed more industries to reopen in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ), which will take effect on February 15, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.

Cinemas, arcades OK to reopen: IATF allows more businesses to resume in GCQ areas