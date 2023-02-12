MULTIMEDIA
Gifts for Valentine’s Day
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 12 2023 07:31 PM
Valentine’s day gift items go for sale at the Divisoria market in Manila on Sunday, days before Valentine's Day. Millions are expected to celebrate St. Valentine’s Day worldwide through gift giving as an expression of love, appreciation and admiration.
