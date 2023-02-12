Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Gifts for Valentine’s Day

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 12 2023 07:31 PM

Gifts for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s day gift items go for sale at the Divisoria market in Manila on Sunday, days before Valentine's Day. Millions are expected to celebrate St. Valentine’s Day worldwide through gift giving as an expression of love, appreciation and admiration. 

Read More:  Valentine’s Day   Divisoria  