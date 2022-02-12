Home  >  Life

Flower Tunnel greets shoppers in Taguig

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 12 2022 05:51 PM

Valentine's Day display greets Taguig shoppers

People stop by to take pictures at the Flower Tunnel installation at the Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig City on Saturday. Various decors and Valentine’s themed installations can be found in different malls in Metro Manila as people prepare to celebrate Valentine’s Day. 

