Offering prayers during the Lunar New Year

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 12 2021 06:31 PM | Updated as of Feb 12 2021 06:51 PM

People pray inside the Seng Guan Temple in Manila during the celebration of the Lunar New Year on Friday. Usually packed during such occasion, the temple lies nearly empty as quarantine protocols remain in effect with many celebrations still banned as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feng shui expert lists top business, investments in 2021 - Year of Metal Ox
Pagdiriwang ng Chinese New Year sa Binondo ngayong pandemya, tahimik