Looking at the Marikina sunset

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 12 2021 08:43 PM

A child on Friday holds on to a dragon statue by the Marikina Riverbanks, a popular attraction for families in the city. The inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 response in its Thursday meeting authorized more businesses to resume in GCQ areas as the country tries to boost pandemic-hit economy. 

