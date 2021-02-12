Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Looking at the Marikina sunset Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 12 2021 08:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A child on Friday holds on to a dragon statue by the Marikina Riverbanks, a popular attraction for families in the city. The inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 response in its Thursday meeting authorized more businesses to resume in GCQ areas as the country tries to boost pandemic-hit economy. Cinemas, arcades OK to reopen: IATF allows more businesses to resume in GCQ areas Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Marikina Marikina Riverbanks dragon statue economy multimedia multimedia photos /video/news/02/12/21/grupo-ng-pinoy-nurses-sa-amerika-may-payo-sa-kapwa-health-workers/news/02/12/21/balikan-mga-kontrobersiya-sa-kaso-ng-2-aeta-na-inakusahan-ng-terorismo/sports/02/12/21/2021-australian-open-thiem-tames-kyrgios-crowd-to-reach-last-16-in-melbourne/news/02/12/21/dangwa-dinadagsa-pa-rin-ngayong-valentines-sa-gitna-ng-pandemya/news/02/12/21/pagkaantala-ng-covax-vaccines-dahil-sa-probisyon-sa-bayad-pinsala