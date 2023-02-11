Sweet Valentine's gift

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Sweet gift for Valentine's Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 11 2023 04:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A staff puts finishing touches on chocolate-coated fruit bouquets at a shop in Quezon City on Saturday as Valentine’s Day nears. While flowers remain a popular choice as gifts for Valentine’s Day, shops are finding ways of coming up with unique products and promos as an alternative present to loved ones. PH Post Office launches 'Pada-LOVE' for Valentine's Day Valentine's Day 2023: Fun ways to celebrate Read More: Valentine's Day Valentine's bouquet fruit bouquet chocolates chocolate-covered bouquet Fruits in Bloom Valentine's gift /entertainment/02/11/23/celeste-cortesi-cherishes-darna-experience/entertainment/02/11/23/neri-naig-gifts-chito-miranda-his-dream-pick-up-car/sports/02/11/23/ahead-of-womens-world-cup-pff-inks-deal-with-adidas/life/02/11/23/dogs-up-for-adoption-in-pre-valentines-event-in-muntinlupa/entertainment/02/11/23/look-benbens-miguel-guico-is-now-married