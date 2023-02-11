Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Sweet gift for Valentine's

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 11 2023 04:06 PM

Sweet Valentine's gift

A staff puts finishing touches on chocolate-coated fruit bouquets at a shop in Quezon City on Saturday as Valentine’s Day nears. While flowers remain a popular choice as gifts for Valentine’s Day, shops are finding ways of coming up with unique products and promos as an alternative present to loved ones. 

Read More:  Valentine's Day   Valentine's bouquet   fruit bouquet   chocolates   chocolate-covered bouquet   Fruits in Bloom   Valentine's gift  