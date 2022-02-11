Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Beating the Valentine's Day rush Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 11 2022 04:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Customers and vendors are reflected on a balloon being sold along flowers a few days before Valentine’s Day in the popular Dangwa Flower Market in Manila on Friday. Bouquet prices start at P370 with prices expected to rise as Valentine’s nears. Read More: Valentine's Valentine's Day Valentines Dangwa Flower Market Dangwa Manila flowers /news/02/11/22/face-masks-last-to-go-in-transition-to-new-normal-doh/news/02/11/22/robredo-halalan2022-must-not-be-won-on-maling-akala/entertainment/02/11/22/no-1-on-itunes-ph-morisettes-song-for-broken-marriage-vow/entertainment/02/11/22/maris-racal-hits-1-million-subscribers-on-youtube/life/02/11/22/miss-world-ph-2022-coronation-night-set-on-may-29