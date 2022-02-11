Home  >  Life

Beating the Valentine's Day rush

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 11 2022 04:53 PM

Beating the Valentine's Day rush

Customers and vendors are reflected on a balloon being sold along flowers a few days before Valentine’s Day in the popular Dangwa Flower Market in Manila on Friday. Bouquet prices start at P370 with prices expected to rise as Valentine’s nears. 

