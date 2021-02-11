MULTIMEDIA

PHLPost releases stamps to welcome Year of the Ox

ABS-CBN News

A Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) employee on Thursday shows newly released “Year of the Ox” special stamps to welcome the Lunar New Year. PHLPost printed 50,000 copies of two different designs of the regular stamps which can be purchased for P12.00 and P45.00 each at various post offices.