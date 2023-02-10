Home  >  Life

Feeling the love as Day of Hearts nears

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 10 2023 08:04 PM

Quezon City park gears up for Valentine's

Park goers at the Quezon Memorial Circle take photos and walk along heart-shaped displays ahead of Valentine’s Day on Friday. Malls and parks in the country have set up Valentine’s Day-themed displays in anticipation of crowds on the last weekend before the occasion. 

