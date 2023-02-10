Quezon City park gears up for Valentine's

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Feeling the love as Day of Hearts nears Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 10 2023 08:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Park goers at the Quezon Memorial Circle take photos and walk along heart-shaped displays ahead of Valentine’s Day on Friday. Malls and parks in the country have set up Valentine’s Day-themed displays in anticipation of crowds on the last weekend before the occasion. Read More: Quezon Memorial Circle Valentine's Day Valentines /news/02/10/23/fil-am-family-sentenced-over-human-trafficking-in-us/sports/02/10/23/japanese-aquatics-official-to-oversee-cambodia-seag-qualifiers/entertainment/02/10/23/ai-ai-delas-alas-warns-netizens-vs-psoriasis-treatment-ad/entertainment/02/10/23/cristine-reyes-at-34-loveless-but-complete/news/02/10/23/mrt-lrt-humihirit-ng-taas-pasahe