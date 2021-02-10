Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Greening up Commonwealth Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 10 2021 08:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Metro Manila Development Authority workers prepare lucky bamboo plants to be planted in their garden along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Wednesday as part of the agency’s beautification efforts in the metro. As its name suggests, the plant is considered a symbol of good fortune in Chinese culture but workers say the main reason for choosing lucky bamboo is the ease of its cultivation. Read More: lucky bamboo plant planting MMDA beautification efforts Metro Manila Development Authority Commonwealth multimedia multimedia photos /news/02/10/21/davao-cebu-city-nag-simulation-na-ng-magiging-biyahe-ng-covid-19-vaccine/news/02/10/21/afp-not-yet-ready-to-clear-name-of-inquirer-reporter-says-military-chief/sports/02/10/21/look-la-tenorio-and-his-million-peso-ginebra-themed-beemer/news/02/10/21/colorum-na-pasabay-service-paprobinsiya-naglipana-sa-social-media/business/02/10/21/ipinangakong-suplay-ng-baboy-mula-gensan-dumating-na-sa-metro-manila