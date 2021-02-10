MULTIMEDIA

Greening up Commonwealth

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Metro Manila Development Authority workers prepare lucky bamboo plants to be planted in their garden along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Wednesday as part of the agency’s beautification efforts in the metro. As its name suggests, the plant is considered a symbol of good fortune in Chinese culture but workers say the main reason for choosing lucky bamboo is the ease of its cultivation.