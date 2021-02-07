Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Roses are red Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 07 2021 09:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A man works on a bouquet at the Dangwa Flower Market in Manila on Sunday, a week before Valentine's Day. Potential buyers are advised to order ahead of Valentine’s day as prices of flowers are steadily increasing as the well-celebrated day approaches. Read More: Valentine’s Day flowers Dangwa red roses Dangwa Flower Market /entertainment/02/07/21/pbb-connect-kyron-bids-house-adieu/sports/02/07/21/nfl-brady-mahomes-set-for-super-bowl-classic/business/02/07/21/google-moves-away-from-diet-of-cookies-to-track-users/sports/02/07/21/manning-woodson-johnson-headline-2021-pro-football-hall-of-fame-class/sports/02/07/21/nfl-green-bay-quarterback-rodgers-wins-third-mvp-award