Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Roses are red

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 07 2021 09:01 PM

Roses are red

A man works on a bouquet at the Dangwa Flower Market in Manila on Sunday, a week before Valentine's Day. Potential buyers are advised to order ahead of Valentine’s day as prices of flowers are steadily increasing as the well-celebrated day approaches. 

Read More:  Valentine’s Day   flowers   Dangwa   red roses   Dangwa Flower Market  