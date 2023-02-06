Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Alternative to fresh bouquets on Valentine’s Day

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 06 2023 12:03 PM

Wood flowers for Valentine’s Day

Wooden flowers go on sale in a stall in the Dangwa Flower Market in Manila on Sunday. Rustic flowers made of wood and dried leaves are sold as alternative with prices of fresh flowers expected to increase as Valentine’s Day approaches. 

