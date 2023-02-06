Wood flowers for Valentine’s Day

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Alternative to fresh bouquets on Valentine’s Day Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 06 2023 12:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Wooden flowers go on sale in a stall in the Dangwa Flower Market in Manila on Sunday. Rustic flowers made of wood and dried leaves are sold as alternative with prices of fresh flowers expected to increase as Valentine’s Day approaches. Read More: Wood flowers Dangwa flower Market flower bouquets /entertainment/02/06/23/regine-velasquez-35-taon-na-sa-showbiz/sports/02/06/23/uaap-feu-completes-first-round-sweep-of-boys-football/news/02/06/23/suspended-bucor-chief-bantag-faces-plunder-raps-anew/life/02/06/23/grammys-red-carpet-bold-colors-basic-black-bling/video/news/02/06/23/dapat-bang-dagdagan-ang-benepisyo-ng-mga-dating-pangulo