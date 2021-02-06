MULTIMEDIA

Celebrating 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Priests from different parishes raise the 500 Years “Mission Cross” as they celebrate mass during the opening of the celebration of 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines inside the Manila Cathedral on Saturday. The celebration highlights contributions of Manila to Christianity in the country and features the wearing of the 500 years "Mission Cross" bearing the name of Jesus inscribed in Roman characters and ancient Filipino Baybayin script.