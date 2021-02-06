Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Celebrating 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 06 2021 02:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Priests from different parishes raise the 500 Years “Mission Cross” as they celebrate mass during the opening of the celebration of 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines inside the Manila Cathedral on Saturday. The celebration highlights contributions of Manila to Christianity in the country and features the wearing of the 500 years "Mission Cross" bearing the name of Jesus inscribed in Roman characters and ancient Filipino Baybayin script. Archdiocese of Manila to celebrate 500 years of Christianity in Philippines 500 years of Christianity: Churches 'manifestation' of God’s presence Read More: Philippines 500 years of Christianity Mission Cross Arcdhiocese of Manila priests Christianity religion multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/02/06/21/jm-yosures-named-tawag-ng-tanghalan-champion-in-worldwide-trending-finale/video/news/02/06/21/qc-health-workers-sumailalim-sa-training-para-sa-pagbabakuna/sports/02/06/21/csb-star-clement-leutcheu-passes-away-at-25/entertainment/02/06/21/tawag-grand-finals-top-3-compete-in-final-showdown/business/02/06/21/business-mentor-maintaining-work-life-balance-while-working-from-home