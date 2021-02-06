MULTIMEDIA
A mother's daughter and the sun
Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 06 2021 11:41 AM
A mother takes advantage of the early morning to get her newborn daughter a healthy dose of sunshine in Brgy. San Felipe in Cuenca, Batangas on Saturday. Moderate exposure to morning sunlight helps the body produce Vitamin D, which aids in calcium absorption and boosts immunity.
