Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

A mother's daughter and the sun

Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 06 2021 11:41 AM

A mother's daughter and the sun

A mother takes advantage of the early morning to get her newborn daughter a healthy dose of sunshine in Brgy. San Felipe in Cuenca, Batangas on Saturday. Moderate exposure to morning sunlight helps the body produce Vitamin D, which aids in calcium absorption and boosts immunity.

Read More:  infant   sunlight   Vitamin D   health   Batangas   multimedia   multimedia photos  