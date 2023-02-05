Home  >  Life

Celebrating Lantern Festival

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 05 2023 06:11 PM

Lanterns adorn a mall in Manila celebrating Lantern Festival on Sunday. The festival, celebrated on the fifteenth day of the first lunar month and the first full moon of the year, marks the end of the Lunar New Year celebrations. 

