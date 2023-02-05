Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Celebrating Lantern Festival Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 05 2023 06:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Lanterns adorn a mall in Manila celebrating Lantern Festival on Sunday. The festival, celebrated on the fifteenth day of the first lunar month and the first full moon of the year, marks the end of the Lunar New Year celebrations. Read More: Lantern Festival New Lunar Year Chinese New Year /entertainment/02/05/23/darna-cast-bids-farewell-on-asap-ahead-of-finale/news/02/05/23/sunny-warm-weather-to-prevail-in-metro-manila/sports/02/05/23/san-miguel-fends-off-magnolia-to-earn-share-of-lead/overseas/02/05/23/sixteen-killed-in-china-highway-pile-up/sports/02/05/23/uaap-former-feu-prospect-jamili-joins-adamson