CCP holds Pasinaya Festival Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 05 2023 01:12 PM | Updated as of Feb 05 2023 01:14 PM Various performers and artists parade at the Cultural Center of the Philippines complex in Pasay City during the last day of the Pasinaya Open House Festival on Sunday. The multi-arts festival returns after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in time with the National Arts Month.