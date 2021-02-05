Home  >  Life

Quiapo Church shows heart

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People take photos of themselves with a heart installation backdrop just outside Quiapo Church on Friday, as Valentine's Day nears. Formation Ministry Head of the parish Jenezis Caliwag says the installation was set up to show people that love exists despite the pandemic and will be up for the whole month of February. 

