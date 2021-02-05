Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Quiapo Church shows heart George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 05 2021 09:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People take photos of themselves with a heart installation backdrop just outside Quiapo Church on Friday, as Valentine's Day nears. Formation Ministry Head of the parish Jenezis Caliwag says the installation was set up to show people that love exists despite the pandemic and will be up for the whole month of February. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Quiapo Church heart photo booth Valentine's Day multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/02/05/21/russia-slams-bidens-very-aggressive-rhetoric/news/02/05/21/batang-edad-1-9-kasama-sa-mga-nasagip-mula-sa-online-porn-sa-pampanga-tarlac/video/overseas/02/05/21/covid-19-death-toll-ng-amerika-sumampa-sa-higit-450000/sports/02/05/21/tennis-alex-eala-exits-spain-itf-tilt-after-losing-to-russian-opponent/video/news/02/05/21/kampo-ng-up-dnd-nagharap-para-pag-usapan-ang-1989-accord