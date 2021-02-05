MULTIMEDIA

No handles, no problem

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Police officers look at a man riding an electric unicycle in Mendiola, Manila on Friday, as restrictions on public transport continue due to the persisting COVID-19 pandemic. In a Social Weather Stations survey commissioned by the health department, a majority of respondents said they agree that roads "will be better off if public transportation, bicycles, and pedestrians are given priority over private vehicles."