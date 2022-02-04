Home  >  Life

Manila's redeveloped Arroceros Forest Park reopens

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 04 2022 11:47 PM | Updated as of Feb 04 2022 11:50 PM

Arroceros park formally reopens

People visit the newly redeveloped Arroceros Forest Park in Manila on Friday. Last November 2021, members of the Save Arroceros Movement urged the local government to stop the redevelopment project and come up with a revised design to help start the restoration of the forest environment. 

