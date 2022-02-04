Arroceros park formally reopens

MULTIMEDIA

Manila's redeveloped Arroceros Forest Park reopens

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People visit the newly redeveloped Arroceros Forest Park in Manila on Friday. Last November 2021, members of the Save Arroceros Movement urged the local government to stop the redevelopment project and come up with a revised design to help start the restoration of the forest environment.