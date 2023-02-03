MULTIMEDIA

Travel Expo 2023 attracts would-be travelers

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

A woman takes a selfie with cosplayers, one of the attractions of the Travel Expo 2023 as it opened its doors to the public on Friday at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City. The 30th Travel Expo, with over 300 exhibitors and 700 booths on display in two floors, is banking on the renewed interest of people who want to travel as the restrictions under the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted in destination countries.