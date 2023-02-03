Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Leaping off on purpose

Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE

Posted at Feb 03 2023 05:50 PM | Updated as of Feb 03 2023 05:58 PM

Jumpers in action in Kuala Lumpur Base jump event

A BASE (Building, Antenna, Span and Earth) jumper in action in front of the world's second tallest building 'Merdeka 118' during the Kuala Lumpur BASE jump event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday. More than 100 BASE jumpers took part in the extreme sport event. 

Read More:  BASE jump   Building   Antenna   Span and Earth jumper   Kuala Lumpur   Malaysia   Merdeka 118   Kuala Lumpur BASE jump  