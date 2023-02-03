Jumpers in action in Kuala Lumpur Base jump event

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Leaping off on purpose Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE Posted at Feb 03 2023 05:50 PM | Updated as of Feb 03 2023 05:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A BASE (Building, Antenna, Span and Earth) jumper in action in front of the world's second tallest building 'Merdeka 118' during the Kuala Lumpur BASE jump event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday. More than 100 BASE jumpers took part in the extreme sport event. Read More: BASE jump Building Antenna Span and Earth jumper Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Merdeka 118 Kuala Lumpur BASE jump /entertainment/02/04/23/moira-treats-fans-with-heartbreaking-songs-in-concert/video/business/02/04/23/tourist-carrying-capacity-ng-boracay-gustong-pataasan/video/business/02/04/23/psei-rises-above-7000-as-ph-peso-strengthens-vs-usd/video/news/02/04/23/2-japanese-fugitives-in-ph-to-be-deported/video/news/02/04/23/another-ofw-in-kuwait-crippled-by-injuries