Jumpers in action in Kuala Lumpur Base jump event

MULTIMEDIA

Leaping off on purpose

Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A BASE (Building, Antenna, Span and Earth) jumper in action in front of the world's second tallest building 'Merdeka 118' during the Kuala Lumpur BASE jump event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday. More than 100 BASE jumpers took part in the extreme sport event.