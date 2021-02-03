Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Keeping the faith Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 03 2021 08:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Devotees from the Tuazon Chapel Sinag Señor Jesus Nazareno in Quezon City put finishing touches on a newly refurbished image of the Black Nazarene inside the recently renovated chapel, on Wednesday. Residents say they are thankful to the Black Nazarene as their barangay has yet to record a COVID-19 infection while also attributing their resilience during the pandemic to their faith. FROM THE ARCHIVES Watch more in iWantv or TFC.tv Read More: Nazareno Black Nazarene Tuazon Chapel Sinag Señor Jesus Nazareno religion chapel multimedia multimedia photos /sports/02/03/21/olympics-masks-and-no-singing-organisers-unveil-rules-for-covid-19-games/business/02/03/21/ph-full-economic-recovery-may-take-4-5-yrs-biz-leaders/news/02/03/21/cha-cha-nahaharap-sa-maling-timing-ayon-sa-ilang-metro-manila-mayors/news/02/03/21/streamlined-system-for-vaccination-in-marikina-gets-covid-19-task-force-ok/video/news/02/03/21/kongresista-umapelang-paabutin-sa-plebisito-ang-panukalang-cha-cha