MULTIMEDIA

Keeping the faith

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Devotees from the Tuazon Chapel Sinag Señor Jesus Nazareno in Quezon City put finishing touches on a newly refurbished image of the Black Nazarene inside the recently renovated chapel, on Wednesday. Residents say they are thankful to the Black Nazarene as their barangay has yet to record a COVID-19 infection while also attributing their resilience during the pandemic to their faith.

FROM THE ARCHIVES