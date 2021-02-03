Home  >  Life

Keeping the faith

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 03 2021 08:33 PM

Devotees from the Tuazon Chapel Sinag Señor Jesus Nazareno in Quezon City put finishing touches on a newly refurbished image of the Black Nazarene inside the recently renovated chapel, on Wednesday. Residents say they are thankful to the Black Nazarene as their barangay has yet to record a COVID-19 infection while also attributing their resilience during the pandemic to their faith.

