MULTIMEDIA

Hearts and lanterns on display

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A woman looks at heart decor and Chinese lanterns on display at a mall in Quezon City on Wednesday as Valentine's Day and Lunar New Year draws near. The Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently said they are estimating millions of pesos in losses as Chinese New Year Celebrations move online due to COVID-19 fears.