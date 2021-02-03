Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Hearts and lanterns on display Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 03 2021 06:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A woman looks at heart decor and Chinese lanterns on display at a mall in Quezon City on Wednesday as Valentine's Day and Lunar New Year draws near. The Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently said they are estimating millions of pesos in losses as Chinese New Year Celebrations move online due to COVID-19 fears. Millions of pesos in losses estimated as Chinese New Year celebrations go online: FCCCI Cold weather wilts flower supply as demand rises with Valentine's nearing Read More: Lunar New Year Valentine's Day Chinese lanterns heart decor mall multimedia multimedia photos /video/spotlight/02/03/21/throwback-stranded-at-sea-for-24-hours/spotlight/02/03/21/dissecting-data-what-january-tells-us-about-the-pandemic-in-the-philippines/sports/02/03/21/team-lakay-cites-psychological-benefits-of-mma-training/news/02/03/21/china-says-dredging-ship-seized-off-bataan-not-chinese/overseas/02/03/21/singapore-approves-modernas-covid-19-vaccine-in-asia-first