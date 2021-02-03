Home  >  Life

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 03 2021 06:15 PM

Hearts and lanterns on display

A woman looks at heart decor and Chinese lanterns on display at a mall in Quezon City on Wednesday as Valentine's Day and Lunar New Year draws near. The Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently said they are estimating millions of pesos in losses as Chinese New Year Celebrations move online due to COVID-19 fears. 

