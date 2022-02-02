Ilonggos celebrate Feast of Our Lady of Candles

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Ilonggos celebrate Feast of Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor's Office Posted at Feb 02 2022 01:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Ilonggo Catholic devotees attend Mass at the Jaro Metropolitan Cathedral National Shrine of Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria to celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Candles on Wednesday. Catholic devotees believe that lighting "perdon" candles offered to the Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria make miracles through answered prayers. Read More: Jaro Metropolitan Cathedral National Shrine of Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria Feast of Our Lady of Candles perdon /sports/02/02/22/nba-warriors-rally-to-beat-spurs-win-7th-straight/sports/02/02/22/nba-lamelo-ball-highlights-revamped-rising-stars-event/life/02/02/22/francine-diaz-shows-her-newly-furnished-home/overseas/02/02/22/here-are-some-nominees-for-the-nobel-peace-prize-2022/news/02/02/22/halalan2022-source-codes-deposited-at-bsp