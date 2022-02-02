Ilonggos celebrate Feast of Our Lady of Candles

MULTIMEDIA

Ilonggos celebrate Feast of Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria

Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor's Office

Ilonggo Catholic devotees attend Mass at the Jaro Metropolitan Cathedral National Shrine of Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria to celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Candles on Wednesday. Catholic devotees believe that lighting "perdon" candles offered to the Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria make miracles through answered prayers.