Alert Level 2 brings more people to Baclaran Church

MULTIMEDIA
Devotees flock to Baclaran Church, as NCR reverts to lower alert level
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 02 2022 10:54 PM
People visit the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, commonly known as Baclaran Church, on the first Wednesday of the month. Since the easing of restrictions to Alert Level 2, the church now allows entry of fully vaccinated people at 50% capacity, unvaccinated individuals can still hear mass within the compound of the shrine, also at 50% capacity.
- /entertainment/02/02/22/tension-heats-up-between-aleck-kathleen-in-pbb
- /news/02/02/22/vp-leni-no-unification-with-marcos-without-justice
- /entertainment/02/02/22/in-rare-vlog-with-sarah-matteo-calls-wife-ma
- /news/02/02/22/president-should-be-in-disaster-sites-within-72-hours-robredo
- /news/02/02/22/house-seeks-to-curb-abuse-corrupt-acts-by-traffic-enforcers