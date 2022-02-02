Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Devotees flock to Baclaran Church, as NCR reverts to lower alert level

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 02 2022 10:54 PM

Alert Level 2 brings more people to Baclaran Church

People visit the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, commonly known as Baclaran Church, on the first Wednesday of the month. Since the easing of restrictions to Alert Level 2, the church now allows entry of fully vaccinated people at 50% capacity, unvaccinated individuals can still hear mass within the compound of the shrine, also at 50% capacity. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID19   Baclaran Church   Alert Level 2   First Wednesday  