MULTIMEDIA
Victoria, Tarlac marks World Wetlands Day with bird walk
Dax Simbol for ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 02 2021 07:20 PM
A group of black-winged stilts (Himantopus himantopus) fly over a pond in the town of Victoria, Tarlac in this photo taken on Tuesday. The stilt, a long distance migratory bird species, takes refuge in the Philippines during the winter months.
A guided bird walk was organized by the local government of Victoria, Tarlac in coordination with the Wild Bird Club of the Philippines in celebration of the World Wetlands Day 2021.
- /video/life/02/02/21/misa-para-sa-pista-ng-nuestra-senora-de-la-candelaria-dinagsa-sa-kabila-ng-pandemya
- /news/02/02/21/alamin-akma-ba-ang-biniling-child-safety-seat-para-sa-anak
- /overseas/02/02/21/tutor-arrested-over-sending-child-pornography-to-hong-kong-schoolgirls
- /life/02/02/21/sharon-cuneta-finally-gets-her-dream-bag-heres-what-it-looks-like
- /news/02/02/21/ph-to-finalize-details-of-vaccine-supply-deals-by-month-end-galvez