Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Victoria, Tarlac marks World Wetlands Day with bird walk

Dax Simbol for ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 02 2021 07:20 PM

Victoria, Tarlac marks World Wetlands Day with bird walk

A group of black-winged stilts (Himantopus himantopus) fly over a pond in the town of Victoria, Tarlac in this photo taken on Tuesday. The stilt, a long distance migratory bird species, takes refuge in the Philippines during the winter months. 

A guided bird walk was organized by the local government of Victoria, Tarlac in coordination with the Wild Bird Club of the Philippines in celebration of the World Wetlands Day 2021. 

Read More:  World Wetlands Day   Wild Bird Club of the Philippines   Black-winged stilts   Himantopus himantopus     