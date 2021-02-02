MULTIMEDIA

Victoria, Tarlac marks World Wetlands Day with bird walk

Dax Simbol for ABS-CBN News

A group of black-winged stilts (Himantopus himantopus) fly over a pond in the town of Victoria, Tarlac in this photo taken on Tuesday. The stilt, a long distance migratory bird species, takes refuge in the Philippines during the winter months.

A guided bird walk was organized by the local government of Victoria, Tarlac in coordination with the Wild Bird Club of the Philippines in celebration of the World Wetlands Day 2021.