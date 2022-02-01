Lighting first incense for the year of the Tiger

MULTIMEDIA

Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Members of a Chinese-Filipino family light their first incense for the Lunar New Year at the Mary the Queen Parish Church in Greenhills, San Juan Monday evening. The Mary the Queen Parish opened its doors on the eve of the Lunar New Year of the Tiger to Chinese-Filipino Catholics.