Chinese lantern display at QC mall

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 31 2022 08:43 AM

A selfie for prosperity

A woman takes a selfie at a display of Chinese lanterns, which symbolize wealth, fame and prosperity, at a mall in Quezon City in anticipation of the New Lunar New Year. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced local governments to cancel the usual crowded celebrations to avoid the further spikes of infections. 

