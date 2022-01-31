A selfie for prosperity

MULTIMEDIA

Chinese lantern display at QC mall

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

A woman takes a selfie at a display of Chinese lanterns, which symbolize wealth, fame and prosperity, at a mall in Quezon City in anticipation of the New Lunar New Year. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced local governments to cancel the usual crowded celebrations to avoid the further spikes of infections.