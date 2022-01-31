A selfie for prosperity

MULTIMEDIA
Chinese lantern display at QC mall
Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 31 2022 08:43 AM
A woman takes a selfie at a display of Chinese lanterns, which symbolize wealth, fame and prosperity, at a mall in Quezon City in anticipation of the New Lunar New Year. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced local governments to cancel the usual crowded celebrations to avoid the further spikes of infections.
- /news/01/31/22/national-vaccination-day-sought-for-kids-age-5-to-11
- /classified-odd/01/31/22/italian-priest-fined-over-excessive-bell-ringing
- /sports/01/31/22/nba-clippers-pull-away-in-fourth-quarter-top-hornets
- /business/01/31/22/figaro-eyes-new-growth-avenues-following-ipo
- /video/news/01/31/22/presyo-ng-ilang-isda-sa-kamuning-market-bumaba